Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Shakira Announces Break Up With Gerard Pique

Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique together have two sons Milan and Sasha. 

Shakira and Gerard Pique Instagram/@3gerardpique

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 6:50 pm

Shakira and Gerard Pique, the Colombian singer and FC Barcelona player, have broken up. The duo met at the 2010 South Africa World Cup and fell in love. 

A statement released by the singer’s agency confirmed the break-up. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Their split comes after allegations that the football player was was found cheating on Shakira. 

The couple has been living separately for weeks after the footballer was removed from their family home. Pique has been living in his bachelor pad in Barcelona and leading “the party life”, reported El Periodico. He has been seen in the city’s clubs late into the night with his friends and other women. 

The couple had disappeared from each other’s social media accounts for a few months before the announcement. The singer’s new song ‘Te Felicito’ also hinted at a split.

The couple together has two sons together, Milan and Sasha. 

