Singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are one of Hollywood's most admired couples. However, it appears that their relationship is fracturing.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer met and fell in love with the professional footballer at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Things don't appear to be going well between them right now, as Pique has returned to his bachelor pad on Calle Muntaner in Barcelona. Several neighbours in the building have observed Pique arrive and exit during the last week, according to El Periodico.

He's also claimed to have been out enjoying the nightlife in Barcelona with his friend Riqui Puig and his group of pals.

Pique isn't in the marital house since Shakira discovered him with another lady, according to the report. This is why Pique and Shakira have opted to split up for the time being, while also implying that the Barcelona defender's partying has gotten out of hand. Pique and a buddy had been spotted partying until two or three AM, surrounded by other women.

Pique has also vanished from Shakira's social media accounts. The singer used to upload images of the two on a regular basis, but the last time she did so was in March.

The words sung by Shakira in her latest single 'Te Felicito' with Rauw Alejandro, while the 35-year-old footballer is remaining in Barcelona, are another clue pointing to a fracture in Shakira and Pique's relationship.

Furthermore, Shakira and Pique have both avoided posting anything to their social media sites in recent months. The couple has two children together.