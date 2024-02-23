South Korean Producer Shinsadong Tiger Passes Away At 41

The reports state that an acquaintance visited the 41-year-old producer at his home after not being able to reach him and reported it to the police upon finding him passed away.

Shinsadong Tiger is as a hitmaker in the industry as he has produced popular tracks such as T-ara's 'Roly Poly', Apink's 'No No No' and 'Remember', EXID's 'Up and Down' and 'DDD', and Momoland's 'Bboom Bboom'.

He also launched the girl group TRI.BE, who recently made a comeback with 'Diamond'.