South Korean Producer Shinsadong Tiger Passes Away At 41

South Korean producer Shinsadong Tiger was found dead on Friday.

February 23, 2024

Shinsadong Tiger Photo: Hindustan Times
According to reports, Tiger was found dead earlier today by an acquaintance, reports allkpop.com.

The reports state that an acquaintance visited the 41-year-old producer at his home after not being able to reach him and reported it to the police upon finding him passed away.

Shinsadong Tiger is as a hitmaker in the industry as he has produced popular tracks such as T-ara's 'Roly Poly', Apink's 'No No No' and 'Remember', EXID's 'Up and Down' and 'DDD', and Momoland's 'Bboom Bboom'.

He also launched the girl group TRI.BE, who recently made a comeback with 'Diamond'.

