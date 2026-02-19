Thadayam Series Zee5: Samuthirakani, Sshivada Lead True Crime Thriller

Thadayam series Zee5 inspired by 1999 border crimes.
Samuthirakani, Sshivada lead Tamil crime drama.
Psychological thriller streams on Zee5 February 2026.
Thadayam series Zee5 brings together Samuthirakani and Sshivada in a gripping Tamil crime drama rooted in real incidents. Inspired by crimes reported along the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh border in 1999, the show promises a tense investigation layered with psychological depth.
The recently released trailer introduces a landscape gripped by fear. A string of midnight murders unsettles a cluster of rural villages, with each crime scene marked by the theft of sacred marriage symbols. With little physical evidence and rising panic, the investigation slowly reveals what may be a ritualistic pattern behind the killings.
Thadayam based on real events: What to expect
Samuthirakani plays SI Adhiyaman, a newly transferred officer who approaches the case with patience rather than aggression. He has described the series as grounded and authentic, noting that it avoids loud heroics and instead focuses on observation and the human mind.
Sshivada steps in as Inspector Lakshmi, a determined officer navigating professional pressure and emotional strain. Her character stands firm as the horror deepens, adding an emotional anchor to the narrative. Together, the two officers attempt to restore calm in a community haunted by suspicion and grief.
Navinkumar Palanivel’s psychological crime thriller
Directed by Navinkumar Palanivel, Thadayam explores more than just crime. It examines fear, belief and obsession within a tightly knit rural society. The storytelling leans into atmosphere, allowing silence and unease to carry as much weight as dialogue.
The series blends investigative procedure with psychological tension, aiming to show how such crimes affect not just victims but entire communities. Rather than relying on spectacle, it builds dread through detail and character.