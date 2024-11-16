Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure

Tamil filmmaker, Suresh Sangaiah, best known for directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, breathed his last in Chennai on Friday, November 15 at around 11 pm, reports stated. Cinematographer Saran, who worked with Suresh on the 2017 Tamil drama, confirmed his death.
As per a report in Money Control, Sangaiah was battling jaundice when he suffered liver failure. He died at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Chennai.
Director Halitha Shameem penned a heartfelt note to mourn the demise of Suresh. Taking to her X handle, she shared a picture of the director and wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about @sureshsangaiah's passing. I've always held #OruKidayinKarunaiManu as a precious film and now with a deeper significance (sic)."
Suresh started his career in the Tamil film industry as an assistant to filmmaker M Manikandan on Kaaka Muttai. Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu was his directorial debut. The film garnered positive reviews and was a sleeper hit at the box office.
His second feature film, Sathiya Sothanai, was not as successful as his directorial debut.
The filmmaker completed his third film with veteran Tamil actor Yogi Babu in the lead role. It was planned for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.
Suresh is survived by his wife and two children. May his soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.