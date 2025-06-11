South Cinema

Suriya's Upcoming Film With Director Venky Atluri Goes On Floors; Check Out Announcement Poster

Suriya 46 is written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film also stars Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju.

Suriya 46 shoot begins
Suriya begins shooting for Suriya 46 Photo: X
info_icon

Suriya has collaborated with acclaimed Telugu director Venky Atluri, for his tentatively titled Suriya 46. The actor has started shooting for the film. On June 11, the makers announced it with the release of a poster, where Suriya can be seen facing his back in a semi-formal attire. The details of the film are still kept under wraps.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house, that has backed the film, shared the poster on social media and wrote, "The first step towards celebration, emotion and entertainment #Suriya46 shoot begins!"

The poster read: "and the Celebration begins".

As per a report in Times of India, the film is said to be made on a whopping budget of around Rs 300-350 crore.

Jr NTR teams up with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama - null
Jr NTR To Play Lord Kumara Swamy In Upcoming Mythological Film Directed By Trivikram Srinivas

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Suriya 46 marks first collaboration between Suriya and Venky Atluri. The latter has also penned the story. Atluri is known for his Telugu blockbusters Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar.

The film also stars Premalu fame actress Mamitha Baiju and it will be her first time on-screen romance with Suriya. The story is said to be emotionally driven.

As per reports, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon are also part of the film.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and Nimish Ravi has done the cinematography.

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in Retro with Pooja Hedge.

