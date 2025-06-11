South Cinema

Jr NTR To Play Lord Kumara Swamy In Upcoming Mythological Film Directed By Trivikram Srinivas

Jr NTR is making his foray into the mythological genre with an upcoming Trivikram Srinivas' film.

Jr NTR to work with Trivikram Srinivas
Jr NTR teams up with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama
Jr NTR has an interesting line-up of upcoming films. He will be seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, where he is playing the antagonist. Another grand film he is part of is with director Trivikram Srinivas. It is a mythological drama, where Jr NTR will be seen in a powerful and divine new avatar. The upcoming film is mounted on a grand scale by Harika Hassine Creations. The RRR actor will portray Lord Kumara Swamy also known as Lord Karthikeya— a revered figure symbolizing strength, valor, and spiritual legacy.

NTR, who is known for playing diverse roles, is yet again set to impress the audiences by playing an interesting character in the mythological genre, which will be an exciting part of his career.

The film promises a compelling blend of rich cultural storytelling and grand cinematic visuals.

A source close to the development shared, "NTR is doing the film with Trivikram, and he will be portraying the role of Lord Kumara Swamy. The film is being produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu) and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Harika Hassine Creations. The team is very excited, and more details will be announced soon."

The official announcement will be made soon.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 teaser out - X
War 2 Teaser: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Get Into A Fierce Battle In Ayan Mukerji's Actioner

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Interestingly, today, producer Naga Vamsi took to his social media handles to give a hint about Jr NTR playing Lord Karthikeya.

In the post, he captioned a Sanskrit verse as, "My most favourite Anna as one of the most powerful gods."

The verse begins with the word Karthikeya, and the word Skanda is underlined. Vamsi is a great admirer of Jr NTR, and he often calls him his ‘favourite Anna (favourite brother)’.

Some of the other upcoming projects of Jr NTR are- War 2, Dragon, and Devara: Part 2.

NTR is also collaborating with Nelson Dilipkumar for an action film. The production will reportedly begin in the second half of 2026.

