Jr NTR has an interesting line-up of upcoming films. He will be seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, where he is playing the antagonist. Another grand film he is part of is with director Trivikram Srinivas. It is a mythological drama, where Jr NTR will be seen in a powerful and divine new avatar. The upcoming film is mounted on a grand scale by Harika Hassine Creations. The RRR actor will portray Lord Kumara Swamy also known as Lord Karthikeya— a revered figure symbolizing strength, valor, and spiritual legacy.