SS Rajamouli Honoured On France’s Wall of Filmmakers At Institut Lumière In Lyon Alongside Cinema Legends

SS Rajamouli has added another milestone to his celebrated career after receiving one of international cinema's highest recognitions. The RRR and Baahubali filmmaker has been inducted into the prestigious Mur des Cinéastes (Wall of Filmmakers) at the Institut Lumière in Lyon, France, where his name now stands alongside legendary directors including Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino and Francis Ford Coppola. Calling the moment deeply emotional, Rajamouli said he was left humbled by the honour.