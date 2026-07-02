SS Rajamouli Honoured On France’s Wall of Filmmakers At Institut Lumière In Lyon Alongside Cinema Legends

SS Rajamouli joined legendary filmmakers on France's prestigious Wall of Filmmakers permanently.
The RRR director called the Institut Lumière honour deeply humbling and unforgettable.
Rajamouli resumes Varanasi after completing major action sequences ahead of its 2027 release.
SS Rajamouli has added another milestone to his celebrated career after receiving one of international cinema's highest recognitions. The RRR and Baahubali filmmaker has been inducted into the prestigious Mur des Cinéastes (Wall of Filmmakers) at the Institut Lumière in Lyon, France, where his name now stands alongside legendary directors including Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino and Francis Ford Coppola. Calling the moment deeply emotional, Rajamouli said he was left humbled by the honour.
SS Rajamouli shares emotional note after France honour
Sharing his experience on X, Rajamouli recalled visiting the Lumière Museum and the historic screening room where Eega and RRR had earlier been screened to a full house. He said that Institut Lumière director and Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux had surprised him by leading him through the birthplace of cinema before unveiling the commemorative plaque.
It was written by Rajamouli that seeing his name permanently placed alongside filmmakers he had admired throughout his life left him speechless. Gratitude was expressed, and the recognition was described as a memory that would stay with him forever.
SS Karthikeya celebrates milestone as Varanasi shoot continues
Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, also shared his excitement, saying it was overwhelming to see his father's films celebrated where cinema itself was born. He added that hearing international audiences discovering Indian cinema through Rajamouli's work made the occasion even more meaningful.
The honour comes while Rajamouli is taking a short break from filming Varanasi, his ambitious action adventure starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The director recently confirmed that the film's major action sequences have already been completed, with production expected to conclude by October.
The film is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027, but for now, Rajamouli's recognition in Lyon stands as another landmark achievement, celebrating his contribution to global cinema and the growing international influence of Indian filmmaking.