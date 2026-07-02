Mahesh Bhatt Confirms Retirement From Film Direction, Criticises 'Pre-Decided' Content

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt announced his retirement from directing feature films to focus on film production and theatrical plays.
Bhatt criticised modern cinema's reliance on rigid, data-driven templates and pre-decided content.
Despite stepping down from the director's chair, Bhatt said that storytellers will continue to challenge algorithmic massification.
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, 77, has confirmed he will no longer direct feature films. He plans to focus his creative energy on producing cinema and theatrical plays instead.
Mahesh Bhatt retirement announcement
Bhatt announced his retirement from direction in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said modern content has become overly pre-decided, diminishing the artiste's true role.
"No, because it is so gratifying to talk about movies so passionately," Bhatt said when asked about returning to the director's chair.
"Where there is life, there is vitality."
Criticises designed content
Bhatt criticised the modern creative environment where projects often follow rigid, data-driven templates.
"There is caution where things are dictated to you. And then, when you are to make content according to certain designs which have been pre-decided, then what is the role of an artiste?" he asked.
Despite this trend, Bhatt is hopeful about genuine artistic expression in the industry. He cited the example of director Imtiaz Ali's recent release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which received praise from all across the country.
Praises Main Vaapas Aaunga
Calling Main Vaapas Aaunga one of the finest films, Bhatt feels that this is a "moment of rebellion." When you put your heart into it and listen to the heartbeat of the times, you see a longing, a thirst in people for something sensitive and painful that connects to their lives. No matter how dark the night is, there will be renegades, there will be rebels who will come and rewrite the narrative," he said.
"I think that this storytelling is the lifeblood of the human race, and you will have storytellers who will dare to break away from the conformity which is imposed on you and the massification which is taking place. All the algorithms that are pushing you to the platforms that want only numbers are compelling you to cut yourself and fit into what the template is. But there will always be somebody outside, an audacious person who will become the new Pied Piper," he added.
Mahesh Bhatt cinematic legacy
Bhatt made his directorial debut in 1974 with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain. But Arth (1982) was his breakthrough film, followed by Saaransh (1984).
Sadak (1991), Sir (1993), Criminal (1995), Dastak (1996), Tamanna (1997), Zakhm, and Duplicate (1998) are some of his notable works.
In 2020, he returned to direct Sadak 2.