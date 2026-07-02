Mahesh Bhatt Confirms Retirement From Film Direction, Criticises 'Pre-Decided' Content

"I think that this storytelling is the lifeblood of the human race, and you will have storytellers who will dare to break away from the conformity which is imposed on you and the massification which is taking place. All the algorithms that are pushing you to the platforms that want only numbers are compelling you to cut yourself and fit into what the template is. But there will always be somebody outside, an audacious person who will become the new Pied Piper," he added.