Ranveer Singh Kantara Row: Court Asks Actor to Apologise, Visit Chamundi Temple

Summary of this article
Ranveer Singh Kantara row reaches the Karnataka High Court hearing.
Court suggests an apology and a visit to the Chamundi temple for remorse.
FIR linked to alleged remarks about divine character in Kantara.
The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s alleged remarks linked to Kantara has taken a legal turn, with the Karnataka High Court examining a plea filed by the actor to quash an FIR and private complaint. The case stems from allegations that a divine character associated with the film was mimicked during an interaction involving actor Rishab Shetty.
During the hearing, concerns were raised by the court over the nature of the act, with it being observed that such conduct was inappropriate. The responsibility of public figures in shaping discourse and respecting religious sentiments was emphasised.
Court questions apology, asks for personal gesture
It was argued on behalf of the complainant that the apology issued earlier on social media lacked sincerity. It was further stated that since the alleged remarks were made orally, an in-person apology should also be delivered.
The court was informed by senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Singh, that an affidavit of apology would be submitted. It was also conveyed that the actor would comply with suggestions made during the proceedings.
The bench indicated that a visit to Chamundi Hill could serve as a gesture of remorse. It was suggested that, if required by the complainant, the apology could also be made in court.
Case details and next hearing
The matter relates to an FIR registered at the High Grounds Police Station, with allegations including remarks perceived as offensive towards a religious figure. Questions were also raised by the bench regarding delays in the filing of objections by the state.
The court has underlined the wider impact of such controversies, especially when involving public personalities. It was noted that their statements often carry influence and must be made with sensitivity.
The hearing has been adjourned to April 10 for further proceedings, with Singh’s father present in court during the session.