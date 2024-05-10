South Cinema

Raashii Khanna Talks About Working On ‘Aranmanai 4’: 'It Was The Easiest Set To Be On’

Actress Raashii Khanna is over the moon with the response her latest release 'Aranmanai 4' has received.

Talking about her experience working on the film, she described it as the easiest set to be on.

Raashii said: "I have worked in 'Aranmanai 3', so when offered ‘Aranmanai 4’, I signed on without a script or narration. I had faith in our director, Sundar C. He is a master of the horror-comedy genre, and I just dived in with that trust."

"When a filmmaker is so clear about what he wants, it becomes very easy for the actors. We just had to follow his vision. It was the easiest set to be on."

Talking about the response, she said it has been overwhelming.

"After the first press screening, several media members messaged me that it’s a blockbuster and it would revive the Tamil film industry from the dry spell. I am so glad that the audience gave it so much love, and apparently, the theaters are going housefull every day!”

The actress added: "I also got a lot of love for the ‘Achacho’ song. I have never done a song like that before, but I think I should now.”

In ‘Aranmanai 4’, Raashii essays the role of Dr Maya. She is set to star in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ alongside Vikrant Massey. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 2.

