While much is not known about ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, in an earlier interview, director Nag Ashwin dropped hints about the sci-fi. He said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner. The film begins 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”