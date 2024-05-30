The South film industry has several big releases lined up for the second half of the year. A lot of these films are highly anticipated releases, all thanks to their cast. Among them is the Prabhas starrer sci-fi ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the film and mentioned that it is made for the international audience.
In a conversation with Deadline, Prabhas talked about ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and the budget of the film. The film has been reportedly shot on a budget of Rs 600 crores. He talked about how the budget is being used to create a film for the ‘international audiences.’ The actor said, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget and we’ve got the best actors in the country.”
The actor also addressed how the audience is now calling him a ‘pan-Indian’ actor. He continued, “We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian’. That doesn’t really affect me but it’s a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now.”
While much is not known about ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, in an earlier interview, director Nag Ashwin dropped hints about the sci-fi. He said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner. The film begins 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”
Ahead of the release of the film, the actors are currently out and about engaging in various promotional activities. The film has generated enough buzz on social media. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Nag Ashwin and it is set to release in theatres on June 27.