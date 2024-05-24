Amitabh Bachchan On Working On ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ft. Prabhas-Deepika Padukone: It's Never Known What End Results Shall Be

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will next be sharing screen space with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Now the veteran actor, who plays the character robot Bujji in the film, praised film's director, Nag Ashwin, for his part.
Sharing a clip that introduced Bujji, Big B wrote in his blog, "And… Bujji the marvel has been released... the technology for KALKI 2898 AD , is the mind and work of the director Nag Ashwin .. how did he ever think this one out .. and how has he been able to accomplish this is a marvel in itself." He added, "When you work on such projects it is never known what the end results shall be... and as the days pass by, and the clips and finer points begin to appear... you wonder how in hell did the Director conceive all this .. and the admiration never stops... Now... I end this DAY... with wonder and admiration."
It was last month that the makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film. It was launched during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and it featured Amitabh seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. In the clip, a young kid is seen asking him, "Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho tum (Are you God, can't you die? Who are you)?" To which his character said, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar, Dronacharya's Ashwatthama)."
The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Bujji, a tiny robot, has been voiced by Keerthy Suresh. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza, and it will be released in theatres on June 27.