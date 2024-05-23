South Cinema

'Kalki 2898 AD' Star Prabhas Has THIS To Say On His Marriage Rumours

Recently, Prabhas' Instagram post also added fuel to the speculations of his marriage when he wrote about the arrival of someone 'special'.

Instagram
Prabhas on marriage rumours Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Pan-India superstar Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry. His marriage reports have been doing the rounds for long now. Recently, his Instagram post also added fuel to the speculations when he wrote the arrival of someone 'special'. It sent his fans into a frenzy as they thought that their favourite actor was hinting at his marriage or found the love of his life. However, it was for his upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

At a grand event of 'Kalki 2898 AD' in Hyderabad, Prabhas made a stylish entry as he drove a sports car. He also introduced everyone to the new character- Bujji which is a tiny robot. The actor even opened up about rumours of being in a relationship and getting married. As per a report in Times of India, the 'Baahubali' actor said, "I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans."

While talking about his upcoming film, 'Kalki 2898 AD', he said, "He has (Nag Ashwin) been making me do crazy things. I thought I could come here and say hi to my darlings (fans) and push off, but our slim Nag (Ashwin) has planned several things. I am super excited about Bujji. It’s been a great journey for three years and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen."

He called it a 'golden opportunity' to have worked with legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the film. ''I am thankful to Kamal sir a lot since I used to ask my parents to get me clothes worn by Kamal in his movies," added Prabhas.

'Kalki 2898 AD' has been reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. It has been postponed several times. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi drama which is inspired by Hindu mythology, is all set to hit the screens on June 27, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

