'Kalki 2898 AD' Star Prabhas Has THIS To Say On His Marriage Rumours

Pan-India superstar Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry. His marriage reports have been doing the rounds for long now. Recently, his Instagram post also added fuel to the speculations when he wrote the arrival of someone 'special'. It sent his fans into a frenzy as they thought that their favourite actor was hinting at his marriage or found the love of his life. However, it was for his upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.