South Cinema

Malayalam Actors' Body Polls: AMMA President Mohanlal Not Keen For Second Term?

With the Malayalam film industry gearing up to elect a new set of office bearers for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), reports have surfaced that superstar Mohanlal, the incumbent president of the actors' association, is "not keen for a second term".

Instagram
Mohanlal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

With the Malayalam film industry gearing up to elect a new set of office bearers for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), reports have surfaced that superstar Mohanlal, the incumbent president of the actors' association, is "not keen for a second term".

Reports also suggested that AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu, who has held various positions in the association, is also not willing to serve as an office-bearer.

The AMMA elections are held once in three years.

The elections will be held alongside the annual general body meeting of the association, which is scheduled to be held on June 30.

Filing of nominations begins on June 3.

The AMMA comprises around 506 members, of which around 120 members get a monthly dole of Rs 5,000 each.

Anyone not drawing a monthly pension is eligible to contest elections to the various posts ranging from the president to a member of the committee.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Today | How To Check? tbse.tripura.gov.in
  2. 10-Year-Old Girl Ends Life After Mother Refuses To Take Her For Outing
  3. Missing Bangladesh MP 'Honey-Trapped', Body 'Skinned'; Bengal CID Detains 1 | Horrific Details
  4. Seven Booked For Conducting Child Marriage In Madhya Pradesh
  5. Thane Boiler Blast: Windows Crack, Objects Fly In CCTV Videos Of Explosion's Impact On Nearby Areas | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actors' Body Polls: AMMA President Mohanlal Not Keen For Second Term?
  2. Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation, Team Dances On Red Carpet
  3. Park Seo-joon's Agency Briefly Responds To Dating Rumours With American Actress Lauren Tsai
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video
  5. Aishwarya Rai Shares Glimpses Of Her Mom's Birthday Celebrations With Aaradhya; Fans Ask 'Where's Abhishek Bachchan'
Sports News
  1. World Record Alert: Grandmother Becomes Oldest International Cricketer - Know Details Inside
  2. NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jaylen Brown Scores 40 To Give Boston Celtics 2-0 Lead
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs RR Qualifier 2: Will It Rain Today In Chennai?
  5. Scottie Scheffler Arrest: Police Officer Under 'Corrective Action' For not Having Bodycam Activated
World News
  1. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  2. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  3. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
  4. US Regulators Take Aim At Live Nation: Lawsuit Alleges 'Monopoly' Tactics In Live Music Industry
  5. List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis