Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Kantara Chapter 1 has entered the Rs 100 crore club on Day 2
It has collected Rs 106.85 in two days
Rishab Shetty starrer received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 2: After much anticipation, Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 hit the screens worldwide on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The prequel, co-written by Shetty, Anirudh Mahesh, and Shanil Gowtham, and directed by Shetty, opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Kantara Chapter 1 also had a bumper opening on Day 1, and has turned into a box office juggernaut, racing past Rs 100 crore in just two days. Here's the box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 2 (India)
On Day 1, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 61.85 crore, with Kannada version minting Rs 19.6 crore, followed by Hindi version, earning Rs 18.5 crore, and then Telugu, which earned Rs 13 crore, Tamil version raked in Rs 5.5 crore, and Malayalam Rs 5.25 crore. On Day 2, which was 1st Friday, the collections dropped, as the epic drama collected an estimated Rs 45.00, according to Sacnilk. The total box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stands at Rs 106.85 crore nett in India.
Rishab Shetty starred had an overall occupancy rate of 82.31% in Kannada throughout the day on Friday. Morning shows had an occupancy rate of 60.03%. The numbers increased during afternoon shows, with an occupancy rate of 90.73%. There was a slight dip during the evening shows, as it had footfall of 86.48%, but the footfall increased during the night shows with 92.00%.
Alongside Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 also starred Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Pramod Shetty in significant roles.