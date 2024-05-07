South Cinema

Kanakalatha Dies At 63: Veteran Malayalam Actress Passes Away Due To Complications Of Parkinson's Disease

Kanakalatha, who has acted in over 360 films, has passed away at the age of 63 at her home in Thiruvananthapuram.

Malayalam actress Kanakalatha Photo: Facebook
Renowned for her exceptional portrayals of character roles, veteran Malayalam actress, Kanakalatha, has died at the age of 63. She was battling Parkinson’s and dementia, and peacefully passed away at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Throughout her illustrious four-decade career, Kanakalatha, born to Parameshwaran Pillai and Chinnama in Kollam on August 24, 1960, graced the screen in over 360 films.

Her noted films include ‘Priyam’ (2000), ‘Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu’ (1999), ‘Stalin Sivadas’ (1999), ‘Varnapakittu’ (1997), ‘Spadikam’ (1995), ‘Kinnaripuzhayoram’ (1994), ‘Kireedam’ (1989), ‘Rajavinte Makan’ (1986), ‘Kshamichu Ennoru Vakku’ (1986), ‘Chillu’ (1982), among many others. Her last appearance was in the film, ‘Pookkalam’ (2023).

Kanakalatha was undoubtedly one of the most gifted stars within the Malayalam cinema industry who seamlessly navigated both comedy and serious roles. She was among the handful of actresses who effortlessly breathed life into the characters that used to portray.

Kanakalatha
Kanakalatha Photo: X
Alongside the Malayalam industry, she had also made a mark in Tamil films. Some notable works include ‘Uzhaikkum Paadhai’ (2018), ‘Unakkaga Piranthen’ (1992), ‘Karpooramullai’ (1991) to name a few.

Outside of films, her career expanded to television and dramas. While she was only a part of three dramas – ‘Pramani,’ ‘Indulekha’ and ‘Swathi Tirunal’ – throughout her career, she has made significant contribution to television. Some of her works comprise of ‘Paliyathachan,’ ‘Ente Manasaputhri,’ ‘Alaudeenum Albuthavilakkum,’ ‘Kadamattathu Kathanar,’ ‘Tharavum Ponmuttaym’ and a lot more.

On the personal front, the late actress married at the tender age of 22, only to part ways 16 years later. The couple did not have any children. In 2021, the actress fell ill and was cared for by her sister, Vijayamma. Initially presenting with symptoms of sleeplessness, her condition deteriorated, and dementia was confirmed in August 2022. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Kanakalatha has left behind a legacy, serving as an inspiration. May her soul rest in peace.

