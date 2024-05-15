South Cinema

Hindi Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia-Raashii Khanna's Tamil Film 'Aranmanai 4' To Release On May 24

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna-starrer Tamil movie "Aranmanai 4" is set to release theatrically in Hindi language on May 24, the makers said Wednesday.

Raashii Khanna, Tamannaah Bhatia
Raashii Khanna, Tamannaah Bhatia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna-starrer Tamil movie "Aranmanai 4" is set to release theatrically in Hindi language on May 24, the makers said Wednesday.

The Tamil horror-comedy was released in theatres on May 3 and earned over Rs 70 crore at the box office, a press release said.

"Aranmanai 4", the fourth installment in the franchise, is directed and written by Sundar C. It is produced by actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's Avni Cinemax and A C S Arun Kumar's Benzz Media.

The franchise revolves around a large family, who return to an ancestral property (palace) to sell it off, only to discover some supernatural elements in the palace.

It started with "Aranmanai", which was released in 2014, and followed by two sequels -- "Aranmanai 2" (2016) and "Aranmanai 3" (2021).

"Aranmanai 4" features Sundar C, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and K S Ravikumar in pivotal roles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Scrapping NEET Is Only Solution To Halt Student Suicides, Irregularities: DMK
  2. RBSE 10th 12th Results 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Result
  3. CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside
  4. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
  5. 'Many In Country Believe Special Treatment Was Given': Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Hindi Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia-Raashii Khanna's Tamil Film 'Aranmanai 4' To Release On May 24
  2. This Is A Beautiful Moment In My Life: Chhaya Kadam On Her Journey From 'Laapataa Ladies' To Cannes
  3. Simple Kaul’s Beach Cleaning Campaign Will Leave You Inspired
  4. Box Office: Bollywood Films That Crossed Rs 100 Crore Globally In 2024 So Far
  5. 'Wicked' Trailer Review: Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo's Chemistry Is All Things Magical In The Land Of Oz
Sports News
  1. Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona Future: Coach Xavi Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Defender's Decision
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Trent Boult Strikes, Sends Back Prabhsimran Singh In Guwahati
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Has Mental Block When It Comes To Playing India, Says Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq
  4. PGA Championship Preview: Course, Contenders And History Of Prestigious Golf Event
  5. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
World News
  1. Trump And Biden Agree To A Debate Rematch Hosted By CNN On June 27: Historic Showdown To Shape 2024 Campaign Landscape
  2. Texas Universities Cut Jobs And Programs In Response To Ban On Diversity Initiatives
  3. Cicada Emergence In Chicago Area Shows Early Signs, Experts Say Real Peak Yet To Come
  4. Slovakia: PM Robert Fico In 'Life-Threatening' Condition After Assassination Attempt; Suspect In Police Custody
  5. Scientists Discover Giant "Cotton Candy Planet" 1,200 Light-Years Away!
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup