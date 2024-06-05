'GOAT' Director Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS Brother Premgi's Wedding; Here's When He Is Getting Married

Since the last few days, there have been reports of actor Premgi Amaren getting married this year. In fact, a wedding invitation had also surfaced on social media. Now, Premgi's brother filmmaker Venkat Prabhu has opened up about it in a statement. For those unaware, Premgi Amaren is Venkat Prabhu's younger brother. He is also a singer and a composer.
The 'GOAT' director, in his statement that he shared today, June 5, confirmed Premgi's wedding. The actor will exchange wedding vows on June 9, 2024.
As reported by India Today, Venkat Prabhu, in his statement wrote that an auspicious event is about to take place in their family after several years. He added, ''More than 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?' and 'Who has Soppanasundari now?', 'When will Premgi get married' was the most asked question. To answer your question, Premgi will marry the love of his life, with our mother's blessings, in the presence of family members and friends. This was our mother's (late) most expected event, and we wish to conduct this wedding in a simple manner."
Venkat Prabhu also said that a friend shared the invitation publicly without knowing. He continued, ''Like how the invitation went viral, it was widely reported that the bride is a part of media and few photographs are being circulated as well.'' He clarified that the bride is not from the media and once the wedding is completed, he will share the pics.
Venkat captioned the statement, ''With all ur love and blessings #PremgiKuKalyanam'' and added three red heart emojis.
Have a look at Venkat Prabhu's statement here.
Towards the end, the 'Custody' director requested everyone to respect their privacy and bless the bride and groom. ''Let us meet soon at the wedding reception,'' he wrote.
Prabhu concluded his statement saying that he will soon share an update on his upcoming film 'GOAT' starring Thalapathy Vijay.