'GOAT' Director Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS Brother Premgi's Wedding; Here's When He Is Getting Married

As reported by India Today, Venkat Prabhu, in his statement wrote that an auspicious event is about to take place in their family after several years. He added, ''More than 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?' and 'Who has Soppanasundari now?', 'When will Premgi get married' was the most asked question. To answer your question, Premgi will marry the love of his life, with our mother's blessings, in the presence of family members and friends. This was our mother's (late) most expected event, and we wish to conduct this wedding in a simple manner."