Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Sonam Kapoor, Husband's Delhi House Robbed Of Rs 2.4 Crore

They had noticed the theft on February 11, but approached the police only on February 23, the DCP said.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 3:49 pm

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja have reported a theft of Rs 2.4 crore from their New Delhi residence, police said on Saturday. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that the couple had filed a report on February 23 about a theft at their house on Amrita Shergill Marg. 

They had complained that some cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore was stolen.

They had noticed the theft on February 11, but approached the police only on February 23, the DCP said. 

A case under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Tughlaq Road Police Station on the same day and investigation was started, she said. 

Teams have been formed and examination of the evidence is underway, she added. 

