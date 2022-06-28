Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sonal Vengurlekar, Niya Sharma Join Cast Of 'Kundali Bhagya'

Popular actresses Sonal Vengurlekar and Niya Sharma talk about their entry in the show, 'Kundali Bhagya'.

Sonal Vengurlekar, Niya Sharma Join Cast Of 'Kundali Bhagya'
Sonal Vengurlekar and Niya Sharma IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 5:03 pm

Popular actresses Sonal Vengurlekar and Niya Sharma talk about their entry in the show, 'Kundali Bhagya'.

Niya has been seen essaying the role of Nidhi Hinduja, a rich, vivacious girl. Sonal, on the other hand, is playing the role of Anjali Hinduja.

Talking about joining the 'Kundali Bhagya' cast, Niya revealed: 'Kundali Bhagya' is one of the most popular shows on Indian television, and being a part of it is a huge honour for me. I am sure the viewers will enjoy the upcoming twists and turns brought about by Nidhi and Anjali's entry."

"To be honest, I am really happy to be back on TV after 3 years. Nidhi is quite a unique character; she is a rich and cheerful girl who is madly in love with Arjun (Shakti Arora). She has quite a few layers as well and I am sure viewers will be intrigued to know more about her. It is a challenging role and I truly hope the audience enjoys watching me on the small screen once again in this fresh, new avatar."

Sonal also added: "My character is slightly different. I am quite excited about this part as it has a lot of layers, and I am sure the audience will enjoy seeing me in such a unique role. Anjali is a really positive and caring girl. She feels that Arjun is the ideal husband who will keep her sister happy."

On the challenges while joining the show midway: "Though joining a show midway is always a challenge because the viewers are already accustomed to certain characters, however, new faces always bring about changes in the storyline and that's what Anjali is all set to do. I hope the audience likes me in this new avatar and showers their love on our show," she concluded.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sonal Vengurlekar Kundali Bhagya Niya Sharma Zee TV TV Serial
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash