Somy Ali To Make A Comeback With The Documentary Series 'Fight Or Flight'

A new documentary series 'Fight Or Flight' is going to bring back actress-turned-activist, Somy Ali, back to the front of the cameras. The documentary promises to show the journey and how she helped and saved thousands of men, women, and children from domestic violence and sex trafficking.

She will also be discussing her own journey as she herself suffered as a young woman. In the premiere episode it will be shown how Somy Ali works alongside law enforcement to bring a woman and her son to safety from an alleged volatile abuser, meets with a sex trafficking victim who wants to rebuild her life entirely, and assists a woman in a fight for financial freedom.

So, the docuseries will feature her journey and experiences from the entertainment industry to running a non-profit organisation 'No More Tears' and through it, the way she managed to help victims of sex trafficking and domestic abuse.

"Having our cameras capture the painfully important and intense work that Somy Ali does is an incredible honour, hopefully empowering many victims of abuse and trafficking to realize that they do not need to suffer in silence," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, Discovery Inc.

Talking about Somy Ali, she has been famous in the 1990s for her films with actors like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many others. She became a household name ever since she was linked to Khan. Talking about how people still referred to her as Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, Ali recently said in a press statement, “It makes me sick to still have that affiliation. I have worked my butt off with my organisation No More Tears, but it’s unfortunate that not only the masses, but even the educated, can’t see past my association with him. I am happy to see progress in my country though with the likes of Kevin Spacey, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Cosby being held responsible. Hopefully, one day, the same will happen in South Asia.”

Getting back to 'Fight Or Flight', the first three episodes of the docuseries will be streaming on Discovery+ beginning from May 26. Three remaining episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.