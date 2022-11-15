Shubman Gill Talks About Sara Ali Khan Dating Rumours, Quips ‘Sara Ka Sara Sach Bol Diya’

Speculations have been rife that actress Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill are in a relationship. In fact, rumours of them dating have been around for weeks, if not months. Now in a rather exciting development, Shubman has further fuelled the fire as he addressed the dating rumours for the first time.

Shubman recently made an appearance on the Punjabi chat show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, hosted by Sonam Bajwa. According to a report by The Times of India, Sonam asked Shubman if he is indeed dating Sara. To which he replied, “Maybe.”

When Sonam reportedly questioned him further by saying, “Sara ka sara sach bolo (Tell the whole truth),” Shubman quipped, “Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). Maybe, maybe not.” The cricketer was further asked about the fittest actor in Bollywood, and he quickly replied, “Sara.”

For the unversed, rumours that Sara and Shubman are seeing each other kicked off in August when the two were spotted by a fan at a restaurant. The short video, originally shared on TikTok, featured a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’.

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill Instagram

Not just that, Sara and Shubman were also seen exiting the same hotel in New Delhi, and later spotted sitting next to each other on a flight. In a social media video, Sara was seen exiting a hotel, and then Shubman was spotted walking out. Similarly, on the flight, Sara was spotted taking selfies with fans, she was later spotted taking her seat next to a man who appeared to be Shubman.

Meanwhile, Sara was previously rumoured to be seeing actor Kartik Aaryan. Shubman, on the other hand, was said to be dating Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’, and will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s new film, opposite Vicky Kaushal.