Shubhangi Atre Says Dancing Helps Her Beat Stress, Gives Her Sense Of Freedom

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is known for portraying the character of Angoori Bhabi in the television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', is also a dance instructor, specialising in Kathak.

IANS
Shubhangi Atre Photo: IANS
The actress said that dancing helps her beat the stress and negativity and brings her a sense of freedom.

Expressing her passion for dance ahead of International Dance Day, the actress shared: "Apart from being an actress, I am also an experienced dancer and instructor. Dance is an essential part of my identity. It is a spiritual and devotional dance form that infuses every movement with profound meaning. The traditional music played during Kathak performances, accompanied by instruments like the tabla and sitar, creates an otherworldly ambience that resonates deep within me."

"Dancing offers me solace and confidence, grounding me in my essence. It lifts me from stress and negativity and provides a sense of freedom. Despite my busy schedule, I dance daily, as it is a cherished practice that brings me joy. On International Dance Day, my message for all dance enthusiasts is to never stop dancing. Dancing is a powerful and enduring source of joy and movement that can provide solace and a sense of freedom," she added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

