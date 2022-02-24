Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Shilpa Shetty Roasts Comedian Kapil Sharma Over ‘Drunk Tweets’

Actress Shilpa Shetty is once again in the news. This time she has roasted comedian Kapil Sharma over his drunk tweets, which he posted a few years ago.

Shilpa Shetty and Kapil Sharma Imbd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 1:44 pm

Actress Shilpa Shetty is once again in the news. This time she has roasted comedian Kapil Sharma over his drunk tweets, which he posted a few years ago. Shetty along with her 'India's Got Talent 9' (IGT) co-judges--rapper Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir--appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Shetty can be seen teasing Sharma saying, "Talented toh yeh praani hai hi. Comedy itna accha karte hai. Isse badiya talent hai inme lekin. Jaante nahi hai aap us talent k baare m (This person is so talented. He does excellent comedy. But he has a bigger talent than that. You guys don't know (addressing the audience)?"

"Mind-blowing tweet karte hai yeh. Aaj kal lekin (His tweets are mind-blowing. But these days...," Shetty trailed off. Sharma, with a serious expression on his face, said, "Aaj kal main kam karta hun (These days I tweet less)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shetty said, "Haan na? Twitter pe dekha nahi maine. Kyun? Wine k saare shops toh khule hai (Right? I don't see you on Twitter. Why? All the wine shops are open)." Everyone burst out laughing at Shilpa's remarks while Kapil asked her if she had come to the show to take the mickey out of him.

Sharma, In his recent Netflix stand-up special, 'I'm Not Done Yet', had spoken about his tweets to PM Narendra Modi in the past, admitting that they were done under the influence of alcohol. "Some tweets were from Johnnie Walker, while some were from Jack Daniels," Sharma had said, referring to the liquor brands.

In the show, Sharma had also said, “I left for the Maldives and spent 8-9 days there. I asked my hotel staff to give me a room without an internet connection. They asked if I came here after getting married, I told them I came here because I posted it on Twitter."

