Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Gorges On 'Jalebi'', 'Dhokla' And 'Cakes': 'Mere Sunday Ka Funda'

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force’, shared a fun video of her Sunday ‘bingeeee’ eating, calling it her ‘happy place’.

Advertisement

Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force’, shared a fun video of her Sunday ‘bingeeee’ eating, calling it her ‘happy place’.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force’, shared a fun video of her Sunday ‘bingeeee’ eating, calling it her ‘happy place’.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who enjoys 32.4 million followers, dropped a quirky fun Reel video, giving us a glimpse of her binge-eating session on Sunday.

Despite being a fitness enthusiast, Shilpa indulged in her cheat day and shared her love for food with fans.

Advertisement

The video is a montage showing Shilpa enjoying ‘jalebi’, ‘rasgulla’, ‘dhokla’, ‘cakes’, and many other dishes.

The post is captioned: “Mere Sunday ka Funda: Bingeeeee #Sundaybinge #foodie #foodgasm #happyplace.”

On the work front, Shilpa featured as Tara in 'Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She next has 'KD' in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch