Shefali Jariwala Is The Latest Showbiz Celebrity To Visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Reality TV star Shefali Jariwala spent the early hours of Monday at the revered Mahakal temple here.

She attended the Bhasma Arati, which is the wake-up ritual for Lord Shiva, at the temple from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The actress, who's also famous as the 'Kaanta Laga' girl, was seen sitting with hundreds of other devotees as the priests chanted shlokas in the background. She then poured milk on the Shivling.

Jariwala is now seen on the small screen in the show 'Shaitani Rasmein', where she plays Kapalika.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jariwala dropped a series of photos from her visit to the temple. The pictures show her posing happily with her team and sharing the geo-tag of Kal Bhairav Temple, Ujjain.

Jariwala also gave mesmerising glimpses of early morning views of the temple and wrote "#jaimahakal". She also dropped a video from her car, where we can see her wearing a white floral suit and listening to Amit Trivedi's 'Jaikal Mahakal' from 'Goodbye', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.

The actress has been a part of reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Nach Baliye' (seasons 5 and 7). She has also appeared in the web series 'Baby Come Naa'.

The Mahakal temple, incidentally, has become quite popular among entertainment personalities.

In the recent past, we have tracked visits to the temple by Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Singh Grover, Aparna Dixit, Geetanjali Mishra and Yogesh Tripathi.

