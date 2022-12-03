Sharon Stone Says 'Oh, My God' After Looking At Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Hollywood star Sharon Stone is the latest celebrity who couldn't take her eyes of actor Shah Rukh Khan as he enthralled many at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday. A video from the event shows Sharon Stone looking at Shah Rukh with awe on spotting him right next to her.

In the video, as the host introduces Shah Rukh Khan to the audience, Sharon Stone says ‘oh my God!’. She clutched her chest as she screamed while sitting in her chair. Shah Rukh spotted her reaction and bent down to give her a kiss on her cheek.

Shah Rukh and Kajol attended the Red Sea Film Festival as their blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the opening film. In one of the clips, SRK is seen singing Tujhe Dekha Toh song from DDLJ for Kajol. He also delivered his famous line from Baazigar for Kajol.

SRK also received a special honour at the Red Sea Film Festival.

"I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same," he said after receiving the award.

"Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn't stop short of fully exploring differences. And doing so, in the most beautiful fashion, it teaches us not to be afraid of those differences," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen next in Pathaan and he has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Dunki'.