Shahid Kapoor Calls 'Jersey' Producers Everyday To Confirm Release Date After Two Delays

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently awaiting the release of his next film 'Jersey,' has stated that he calls the film's producers every night to ensure that the release date has not been pushed back again.

The sports drama, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapur's father Pankaj Kapur, will be released on April 22. Its release has already been delayed twice.

The film was scheduled to be released on April 14, but it was postponed for the second time owing to a legal concern. It comes after its initial December 31, 2021 release date was pushed back to April of this year due to an increase in Omicron cases in India.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Kapoor recently quipped that if the film is postponed for the third time, the people will not give it another chance.

During a promotional event for the film on Wednesday, Kapoor said, "Mai abhi bhi producers se roz raat ko call karke puchta hu ki ye time final hai na bro sab kuch. Change karo to bta dena haa mere ko. Do time humlog commit kar chuke hain (I call producers every night and ask them 'bro, everything is final this time right. Tell me if you change it. We have already committed two times). I don't think people will give me another chance."

The actor went on to say that he feels his film would be well worth the wait. He said, "But you know sometimes in life the best things come to those who wait. Sometimes in life when you believe in something deeply, you have to work harder for it, and it really really makes you wait and wonder whether it's worth it. So Jersey is a film very very close to my heart."

'Jersey' stars Kapoor as Arjun Talwar, a skilled but failing cricketer who returns to the game at the age of 36 to show his abilities and satisfy his son's demand for a jersey as a present.

Producer Aman Gill recently announced that the film's release date has to be pushed back by a week owing to a plagiarism controversy. The film is a remake of the same-titled Telugu film from 2019, which had Nani in the lead role. Gowtam Tinnanuri helmed both the original and the Hindi adaptation.