Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Shares Official Statement On His Health

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after he reportedly suffered heatstroke and dehydration due to the heatwave in Ahmedabad.

Shah Rukh Khan's health update Photo: Instagram
On Wednesday, May 22, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after he reportedly suffered heatstroke and dehydration due to the heatwave in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh's manager has issued a statement on Thursday afternoon where she shared health update of King Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani shared the first official statement on behalf of the actor. She wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern (sic)''.

SRKs managers post on his health
SRK's manager's post on his health Photo: Instagram
For those unaware, SRK was hospitalised in KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, a day after he enjoyed the IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi stadium. KKR won the first qualifier against SRH and became the first team to reach the finals of IPL 2024. The final match is scheduled on May 26.

After SRK was hospitalised, his wife Gauri Khan and good friend Juhi Chawla were spotted arriving at the hospital. Juhi, who is also the co-owner of KKR, shared Khan's health update with News18 Showsha.

She said, “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals''.

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his daughter and son-Suhana and AbRam to the match. Suhana's close friends, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda also enjoyed it. They were spotted upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a great 2023 as he delivered three blockbusters. He will reportedly star with his daughter Suhana Khan in an action thriller 'King'.

