Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan's Pictures From 'Dunki' Set In Budapest Goes Viral

A photograph of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' in Budapest has been leaked on social media and gone viral.

'Dunki' cast and crew
'Dunki' cast and crew Google Images

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 10:24 am

A photograph of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' in Budapest has been leaked on social media and gone viral.

The 56-year-old superstar's fan club shared his BTS pictures from the sets, showing him looking dapper in an all-black ensemble, engaged in a conversation with the director, even as the rest of the crew mill around them.

Leaked Picture From The Sets Of 'Dunki'
Leaked Picture From The Sets Of 'Dunki' IANS

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

The star will also be seen in 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he has a film also lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled 'Jawan'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

