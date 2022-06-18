Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Actor Prabhas Postpones 'Project K' Shoot To Help Deepika Padukone Recover After Health Scare

Telugu superstar Prabhas, who will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in 'Project K', has asked the makers to postpone the shoot by a week after Deepika was rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasy on the sets.

Actor Prabhas Postpones 'Project K' Shoot To Help Deepika Padukone Recover After Health Scare
Project K YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 1:40 pm

Telugu superstar Prabhas, who will share the screen with actress Deepika Padukone in 'Project K', has asked the makers to postpone the shoot by a week after Padukone was rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasy on the sets.

Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the 'Piku' actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Padukone recover from her illness.

'Project K' marks Padukone and Prabhas' first film together. It is also Padukone's first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Last month, the director revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting. Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu, "We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas' introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas' fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Prabhas Project K Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone Health Project K Shooting Telugu Movie Upcoming Telugu Moviea
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming