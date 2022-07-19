Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
After 'Samrat Prithviraj' Debut, Manushi Chhillar Joins John Abraham For 'Tehran'

Actress Manushi Chhillar will next be seen in the film 'Tehran' featuring John Abraham.

Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 3:45 pm

Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj', will be seen in an action avatar in the upcoming film 'Tehran' featuring John Abraham.

Chhillar has joined Abraham on location for the action thriller's shoot.

Based on true events, 'Tehran' is reportedly a geo-political thriller revolving around the Russian-Ukrainian War.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, 'Tehran' is directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

Abraham will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. Chhilar has a film with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

[With Inputs From IANS]

