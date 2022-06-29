Taapsee Pannu On Teaming Up With Shah Rukh Khan In 'Dunki': It's A Golden Opportunity

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu says for an ardent fan like her, working in a Shah Rukh Khan-led movie 'Dunki' is a personal achievement. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

As per media reports, 'Dunki' will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA.

Pannu, whose next theatrical release will be 'Shabaash Mithu', said Khan's films were her introduction to Bollywood. "For me, introduction to films happened in college. I haven't seen many films in the theatre in my school (days) because we would hardly watch films in my house... So, a lot of Shah Rukh Khan films became my first few films that I have seen," the 34-year-old actor told PTI.

For her, working on 'Dunki' with two of her favorites -- Khan and Hirani -- is a dream come true. "When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him, it becomes the golden opportunity. And combined with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn't get better. I don't know how will I even ever up it," she added.

The Delhi-born actor said she feels deeply connected with the journey and rise of Khan, who also hails from the national capital. "He comes from Delhi, same place like me, and started from scratch. I don't miss the opportunity to tell him every time that he is someone who we consider very personal. Even before I met him, his journey felt too personal because of how he started and built an empire for himself," she said.

Pannu has earlier played the lead role in Khan's 2019 production 'Badla', also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh. The actress said she had limited interactions with the 56-year-old superstar during 'Badla'. "From there to doing a film with him as a co-star, is really big," she added.

'Dunki' went on floors in April following an official announcement by Khan on social media. Taapsee shared the team has finished the first schedule of the movie.

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, 'Dunki' is set to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

[With Inputs from PTI]