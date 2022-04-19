Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan put an end to all the rumours about his project after ‘Pathaan’ on April 19. The actor posted a video of Instagram, and officially announced his collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, titled ‘Dunki’. The details remain under wrap as of now, however, SRK announced that the film will release on December 22, 2023.

He also tagged actress Taapsee Pannu, declaring her participation in the film as well. The video features the actor and the filmmaker interacting. Shah Rukh Khan is in front of a wall with the posters of Hirani’s films. Then Hirani joins him and asks him what he is looking at, on which he replies, “Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanju, Aamir Khan as PK, and Sanju baba (Sanjay Dutt), of course, as Munnabhai MBBS. Such iconic characters. Do you have something like this for me?”

Hirani affirms that he has a script, then excitedly Shah Rukh Khan asks if it is comedy, emotion or romance. The filmmaker gives a nod to the first both but says that the actor should avoid his open arms pose in the romance part. Jokingly Shah Rukh Khan says, “I’ll chop off my hands if you wish”.

When the director announces the title, ‘Dunki’, a disappointed Shah Rukh Khan mumbles, “I wonder what he is making. But whatever it is, just grab it.”

Captioning the post, the actor wrote, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! (You are like my Santa Claus. You start and I will reach on time. Actually I will start living on the sets). Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared at Baba Siddhique’s Iftaar bash in a clean shave look. It is rumoured that it is the actor’s look for Hiram’s film. The actor will be seen in ‘Pathaan’ that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023.