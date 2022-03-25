Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Seth Rogen Joins The Cast Of Aziz Ansari's Directorial Debut Movie

The film is billed as a screen adaptation of the 2014 nonfiction book 'Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End'.

Actors Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 9:51 pm

Hollywood star Seth Rogen has joined the cast of actor-comic Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut film. The untitled comedic drama has been set up at Searchlight Pictures and Ansari will also co-star in it with 'Ghostbusters' veteran Bill Murray.

Ansari, who created the Netflix series 'Master of None', will also write the screenplay and produce the movie slated to be released theatrically in 2023.

Penned by Atul Gawande, a practising surgeon, the book takes a look at the limitations and failures of modern medicine at the end of a person's life through reflections and personal stories.

Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing for Searchlight.

Youree Henley will co-produce the film with Ansari. The project will start filming in April.

Seth recently starred in Hulu series 'Pam & Tommy', co-starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James. He will next be seen in filmmaker Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

