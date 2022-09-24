Senior Actor Pavan Malhotra On Learning From Young Actors: 'Their Way Of Working Is Fresh'

Senior actor Pavan Malhotra has given some milestone moments in her career spanning three decades including her powerful performance in ‘Tabbar’. The 64-year-old, who is currently seen in MX Player show 'Shiksha Mandal', says that he is generally very nervous before starting any new project.

"However, working with the new and junior actors in Shiksha Mandal brought a sense of freshness and so much energy on the sets. There was so much to learn from these kids about their way of working and their perspective on life and work," he says and adds that he enjoyed his time with them during the shoot of the show.

The film also stars Gauahar Khan and Gulshan Devaiah and reveals corruption taking place at large institutions in the guise of education and how students are exploited for financial gain. Malhotra plays the villain behind several illegal activities in the show.

The actor is known for his maturity, and warmth and plays the role of a mentor to young actors even while perfecting his craft as he recently was seen doing during the making of ''Shiksha Mandal. From bonding with juniors on the sets to sharpening his character by picking up behavioral traits, he learned and unlearned many aspects of playing the character Dhansu Yadav.

Malhotra, who in the past played the role of Geet’s hot-blooded but fun uncle from Jab We Met (2007), Shah Rukh Khan’s quiet but supportive friend from Pardes (1997), Farhan’s Akhtar coach in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and the typical middle-aged man from Chandni Chowk in Delhi-6 (2009), says that the major motivation to do 'Shiksha Mandal' is its gripping storyline which revolves around the basic framework of the education sector.

"Also, the dialect of the character that I'm enacting was new to me. Even though I had assistance to perfect the diction, I was initially scared to play Dhansu Yadav due to the unique dialect."