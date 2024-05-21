Art & Entertainment

'Savi’ Features Last Track Sung By KK Before His Sudden Death, Reveals Producer Mukesh Bhatt

The late playback singer K. K. sang his last song for the upcoming film ‘Savi’ which stars Divya Khossla in the lead.

The film’s trailer was unveiled at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was attended by Divya, director Abhinay Deo and producer Mukesh Bhatt.

Talking to the media at the multiplex, Mukesh revealed that the singer, who passed away in June 2022, sang his last song which features in the film. He also shared that K.K. passed away a week later after recording the song.

Mukesh told the media at the venue: “This film features the last song crooned by a very dear friend K. K. He was a singer par excellence and I have always cherished my friendship with him. Together we worked on many songs and he gave so many chartbusters to the industry. You guys will get to experience the last song by him in ‘Savi’. He passed away one week after recording the song.”

K. K. passed away on June 1, 2022 in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest.

