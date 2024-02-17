“Larger-than-life sets and unrealistic sequences define Indian television, and we, as TV actors, must be proud about it,” says Sara Khan. Recently, an ad campaign by Ranveer Singh alongside Johnny Sins has created quite a stir. While the ad is for a men’s health brand, the backdrop is of a TV soap. The scene shown has a woman falling from the first floor, only to land on her feet with her husband, who saves her, after having a pill of the health brand promoted.
“They haven’t done anything wrong or disrespected anything! The pattern of Indian TV is a bit exaggerated when it comes to the high points and that’s what people love to watch,” says Sara Khan. “TV has been ruling across platforms, since forever. So, this is a great way to spread this message among the masses. We must be proud as TV actors that this is being done,” she says.
Advertisement
She adds, “As for the topic goes, everyone is having sex then why it is considered such a taboo to talk about it? It is important to talk about healthy sex and people need to be aware about it too.”
The advertisement has definitely gone ahead to become a big talking point as it not only spoofs the saas-bahu serials of TV, but it also brought it Johnny Sins to Indian screens.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Johnny Sins is one of the most popular porn stars that the world has seen over the past 2 decades. He has not only been popular in his home country, but has been a fan favourite across the globe. He has worked with some of the topmost names in the adult movie industry and has also produced some of the most hit videos. Getting Johnny Sins to Indian screens, that too in an avatar that he has never been seen in before was definitely something unexpected. It was this aspect that fans loved the most, and of course, the spoof on the saas-bahu serials was definitely the second factor for the ad’s popularity.
Advertisement
Rashami Desai had expressed her anger after seeing the ad. She had said that she didn’t have anything against Ranveer Singh, but wasn’t happy with the way the television industry was sort of mocked in the ad. Karan Kundrra was however on the other end of the spectrum. He had said that he absolutely loved the ad and even called it ‘baap of all ads’. Sara Khan too seems to side with Karan Kundrra’s opinion.
Advertisement
What do you think of the ad? Did you like it? Or did you too feel that it mocked the saas-bahu serials a lot more than required? Share your thoughts with us.