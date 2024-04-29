Santanu Hazarika Responds To Speculations Surrounding Break-Up With Shruti Haasan: I Am Sorry

Santanu Hazarika and Shruti Haasan, who were dating for a few years, appear to have ended their relationship. According to a recent report, the couple parted ways due to unresolved personal differences. They were in a relationship for many years and even lived together. The news of their breakup fuelled after they stopped following each other on Instagram.
While the actress-singer has not commented on the split yet, her former beau was asked about the break-up but did not elaborate on it. Speaking to Bombay Times, all he said was, “I am sorry, I don’t wish to comment on it.”
Meanwhile, a source informed the same publication that they “decided to part ways amicably” because of “personal wavelength issues.”
Although the ‘Salaar’ actress has not publicly addressed the breakup, she recently took to her Instagram handle to pen a cryptic note that read, “It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people.” She also deleted posts which featured her beau, indicating a clear breakup.
The two were frequently photographed together and openly expressed their love for each other in public. So, the news of their alleged split has left many of their fans in shock.
Earlier, in a conversation with Bombay Times, the actress had shed light on her relationship with Santanu. “Our friendship blossomed because of our mutual appreciation for the love of art, music and cinema. People like him are rare. He is very kind and talented. He is a visual artist, and I find his art really inspiring… I have never met anyone in the business who liked the same thing as me.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Santanu Hazarika is a renowned doodle artist and multidisciplinary visual artist, who has worked with various popular artists. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan will next be seen in ‘Salaar Part 2.’