‘Major’ which released on June 3 is based on the life of 26/11 Mumbai attacks hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The late Major’s father, K Unnikrishnan, and mother, Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, watched the movie and said that it is a, “good reflection of what we have seen and suffered.” Actor Adivi Sesh plays the lead role in the movie.

According to the Hindustan Times, K Unnikrishnan said, “It’s such a good reflection of what we have seen and suffered. It has made us forget all the bad memories. It’s a very well made film and I must congratulate the entire team of Major through the bottom of my heart.”

He further continued, “Sandeep fought for his country till his last breath and will always be a source of inspiration and motivation for millions of people across the globe. The entire team of Major deserves good appreciation. The film scores in all the departments, be it acting, direction, sound and editing. The movie team came to our house and copied all the photographs and projected it so well on screen bringing back all the good memories we have had with Sandeep. I started my career in Hyderabad and lived here with Sandeep when he was posted here. Thank you to the entire team of Major.” Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s mother was seen standing besides his father with tears in her eyes.

The late Major was a decorated NSG commando, who gave up his life trying to save others during the 26/11 attacks.

Talking about ‘Major’, Adivi had said, “I don’t think I will be done (with Major) because I am having conversations around this that I have never had before. I am still not done with Major in the sense that I am not done with him (Major Unnikrishnan). I am done making the film, I am not done with his spirit and I never will be. He has changed me as a person and made me so much less selfish.”

The movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and has released in Malayalam as well. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.