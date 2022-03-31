Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Samantha Prabhu Completes Filming For 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal' With Vijay Sethupathi And Nayanthara

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the comedy-drama is set to release countrywide on April 28 when Samantha Ruth Prabhu will celebrate her 35th birthday.

Samantha Prabhu Completes Filming For 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal' With Vijay Sethupathi And Nayanthara
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 4:22 pm

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday announced that she has finished filming her upcoming Tamil feature 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the comedy-drama is set to release countrywide on April 28 when Prabhu will celebrate her 35th birthday.

Related stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Invests In E-Commerce Platform SustainKart

How Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jyothika Have Uplifted Women-Centric Films In South India

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Heaps Praises Of Alia Bhatt's Performance

The 'Family Man' star took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets, where she was joined by Sethupathi and Nayanthara for a dance sequence.

"And it's a wrap #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal Can't wait for you to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more! April 28 it is," the actor captioned. 

The director also shared a picture of the three stars from the wrap up party and wrote, "Thanking God for making this possible!"

"Working with outstanding talents... Extraordinary actors are always a dream for any director! Can't ask for a better combination of actors to convert my script to screen!

"The Great Vijay Sethupathi! The always beautiful, stunning and extremely professional #NayanThara my Thangameyyyyy! The super Talented, pretty and amazing @samantharuthprabhuoffl," he wrote.

Vignesh, who last directed a segment in the Netflix anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal', thanked his team for making the project come out "so well".

"Everyday, every moment from this film! Will go a long way! Thank you
beautiful people," he added. 

'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadha' is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vijay Sethupathi Nayanthara Tamil Cinema Tamil Movie Actor/Actress Indian Cinema Film Industry Cinema India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Popular Chai Cafe Chain 'Tea Post' Grabs The Foodprenuer Of The Year 2021 MSME

Popular Chai Cafe Chain 'Tea Post' Grabs The Foodprenuer Of The Year 2021 MSME