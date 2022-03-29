Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Actor Salman Khan spoke about the success of south films in the northern belt but also wondered why Bollywood films were not performing that well in the south. He also praised the recently released ‘RRR’ and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan’s role in the same.

Khan will be seen in a special role in Chiranjeevi’s next film titled ‘Godfather’. As reported by Indian Express, talking about the same at the IIFA Awards 2022 press conference held in Mumbai, Khan said, “It has been a wonderful experience working with him. I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend. He has done such a fantastic job in ‘RRR’. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here.”

He added that the reason for our films not doing that well might be because of the notion of heroism in their films. “They (the south Indian film industry) have always believed in heroism, so have we. When you come out of the theatre, you need heroism. Here, apart from one or two people, we are not making heroism films. We should restart making those larger than life heroism films. I am doing that only. However, I feel these days, people have become cool and think I have become clichéd.”

He added, “Heroism always works, as there is a kind of connect, and that’s very important for (cinegoers). We’ve had this format from Salim-Javed’s times, but now they (south Indian filmmakers) are taking it to the next level. Fan following there (south India) is huge, and now I am also working with Chiru Garu. They have a different style of films, and it is very nice. If you see Dabangg series, Pawan Kalyan remade it in Telugu. Wanted too worked down south. More such films should be made. Now we are doing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Such a time should come that they remake our films again. In the south, the writers are very hard working. They make films on beautiful concepts. Even when they make small films, people go and see them. I think, here what has happened is, people think India is from Cuff Parade (in South Mumbai) to Andheri (suburban Mumbai) only. I, however, think Hindustan starts after Cuff Parade and Andheri. Actual Hindustan is next to the railway tracks in Bandra East (suburban Mumbai). My films are also for them. They come with a good message too. After watching a film, people should have more blood pumping in them.”

In fact, he also said that he would love to do a south film. “When they come to me, they don’t come to me for a Tamil or Telugu film. They come to me for Hindi,” he said.

Khan will be seen next in YRF’s ‘Tiger 3’ next.