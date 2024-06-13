Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots

The police have recorded Salman Khan's statement after the firing incident which took place outside his house in April. The actor was asked 150 questions from the cops.

Facebook
Salman Khan Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Following the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan’s apartment in Bandra, the police have finally recorded the statement by the actor. Khan was asked around 150 questions from the police. Additionally, his younger brother – Arbaaz Khan – also recorded a statement. His father, Salim Khan, was however not questioned by the police due to his old age.

In his statement to the Mumbai police, Salman Khan revealed that he was present with his family members in Galaxy Apartment, Bandra West, when members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire. The actor mentioned that he woke up when he heard the gunfire. He, later, went to his gallery to check outside. He also emphasized that the incident put him and his family at risk.

The statement was recorded by a four-member team from the crime branch who had visited the actor’s house on June 4 to record his statement. Reports mention that they recorded Khan’s statement for four hours. In his statement, Arbaaz Khan said, “Earlier, someone left a threatening note which was found outside their house and Bishnoi gang members conducted recce at their Panvel farmhouse. This (firing) is the third incident, and the police should take it seriously.”

In April this year, gunshots were fired outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area. It was later reported that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was allegedly behind the attack, with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the shooting via a Facebook post. So far, Mumbai police have arrested six individuals in connection with the case.

According to police reports, the gang had also allegedly conspired to attack Khan’s car outside his Panvel farmhouse. The gang had reportedly obtained AK-47s, M-16s, and other high-caliber weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. The plan was to either ambush his car or launch an assault on his farmhouse.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: No Evidence Of Paper Leak In NEET-UG, Says Govt; Sec 144 In Bengaluru
  2. Delhi Man Beats Father To Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested
  3. India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea
  4. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  5. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  2. 'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years
  3. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  4. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  3. Celtics 106-99 Mavericks, NBA Finals: Boston Hold Off Dallas For 3-0 Lead
  4. Lionel Messi Declares Inter Miami As His Final Club
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  2. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  3. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  4. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  2. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  3. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  4. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  7. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  8. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: No Evidence Of Paper Leak In NEET-UG, Says Govt; Sec 144 In Bengaluru