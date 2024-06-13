Following the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan’s apartment in Bandra, the police have finally recorded the statement by the actor. Khan was asked around 150 questions from the police. Additionally, his younger brother – Arbaaz Khan – also recorded a statement. His father, Salim Khan, was however not questioned by the police due to his old age.
In his statement to the Mumbai police, Salman Khan revealed that he was present with his family members in Galaxy Apartment, Bandra West, when members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire. The actor mentioned that he woke up when he heard the gunfire. He, later, went to his gallery to check outside. He also emphasized that the incident put him and his family at risk.
The statement was recorded by a four-member team from the crime branch who had visited the actor’s house on June 4 to record his statement. Reports mention that they recorded Khan’s statement for four hours. In his statement, Arbaaz Khan said, “Earlier, someone left a threatening note which was found outside their house and Bishnoi gang members conducted recce at their Panvel farmhouse. This (firing) is the third incident, and the police should take it seriously.”
In April this year, gunshots were fired outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area. It was later reported that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was allegedly behind the attack, with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the shooting via a Facebook post. So far, Mumbai police have arrested six individuals in connection with the case.
According to police reports, the gang had also allegedly conspired to attack Khan’s car outside his Panvel farmhouse. The gang had reportedly obtained AK-47s, M-16s, and other high-caliber weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. The plan was to either ambush his car or launch an assault on his farmhouse.