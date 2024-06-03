Art & Entertainment

Watch: Salman Khan Leaves Airport With Tight Security After Police Busts Plan Of Second Attack By Lawrence Bishnoi

A recent video shows Salman Khan exiting the airport amidst tight security after the police busted Lawrence Bishnoi's gang's plan to attack him. The video has gone viral on social media.

Instagram
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Just months after the gun firing incident took place outside Salman Khan’s apartment in Mumbai, the police busted Lawrence Bishnoi’s plan to attack the actor outside his Panvel farmhouse recently. After the police intercepted the plan and took four into custody, the actor was spotted amidst tight security at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. The video has gone viral on social media and fans are expressing their concern for the actor.

In a video posted by a paparazzo, Salman Khan can be seen walking from the airport to his SUV amidst tight security. The actor can be spotted in a white shirt that he had paired with a pair of denims and sunglasses. As he walked towards his car, his security escorted him safely. He can be seen maintaining a distance from the camera due to safety concerns. The actor’s SUV was followed by Y+ security and another van with officers from the Mumbai police.

Take a look at the viral video here.

The video has got fans talking. Many took to the comments to express how concerned they were for his safety. One fan said, “God is with him, protecting him.” A second fan wrote, “Take care bhai.” A third fan commented, “May Allah protect you.”

On Sunday, the cops arrested an alleged member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar’s gang for plotting to assassinate the actor. “In an official release, Navi Mumbai police said Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia @ Jonny Walmiki (30) was arrested from Bhiwani in Haryana on Saturday. It said Gogalia had made accommodation arrangements for the other accused as well as providing logistical and vehicle support. Gogalia was in touch with the other accused through video calls,” reported PTI.

The DCP had informed that in September-October last year, the Panvel police had received information about a conspiracy to harm Khan. The investigation revealed that four gang members had scouted his farmhouse in Panvel, the area around his home in Bandra, Mumbai, and locations where he was shooting films.

