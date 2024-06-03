In a video posted by a paparazzo, Salman Khan can be seen walking from the airport to his SUV amidst tight security. The actor can be spotted in a white shirt that he had paired with a pair of denims and sunglasses. As he walked towards his car, his security escorted him safely. He can be seen maintaining a distance from the camera due to safety concerns. The actor’s SUV was followed by Y+ security and another van with officers from the Mumbai police.