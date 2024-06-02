Art & Entertainment

AK-47 From Pakistan, Escape Plan And More: Plot To Assassinate Salman Khan Busted By Police

In April, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. Reportedly, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had another plan to assassinate Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Recently, there was an attempt to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan. In April, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. Reportedly, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had another plan to assassinate Khan near the actor's farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. Four people were arrested last week by the Navi Mumbai police. Bishnoi who has been threatening Khan since many years, had allegedly conspired to attack Salman in Bandra and Navi Mumbai.

The gang is said to have had an elaborate plan to attack Salman Khan with heavy arms. As per a report in Indian Express, as per an FIR, senior inspector Nitin Thakre of Panvel received an information about Bishnoi gang members were staying in Panvel for a mission and about 16 or 17 persons were involved in the operation, as informed by the police. Their main aim was to attack Salman either at his farmhouse or his car while he was travelling.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare said, “We have made four arrests in the case. The accused had been plotting to target the actor for a long time and had stayed in Panvel to conduct recce''.

Salman Khan - Instagram
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Plotted To Assassinate Salman Khan Outside His Panvel Farmhouse: Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ajay Kashyap aka Dhananjay Tapesingh, the prominent member of Bishnoi gang resided in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. According to NDTV, he communicated with someone named Sukha Shooter, whose profile image has Bishnoi's pic. Their plans included survellience on Salman Khan’s properties and to carry out the plan, Ajay Kashyap and his allies met in places like Panvel train station and bus stop.

While investigating about Kashyap, it led to illicit weapons stocks in Kashmir, Ganganagar, and also beyond the Pakistani border. Also, the conversations between Bishnoi and Kashyap showed that the associates were talking on WhatsApp about exchanging guns and were coordinating.

Also, Bishnoi and Goldie Brar were planning to transfer a large amount of money from Canada to pay the assailants for killing Salman Khan. The group were ready to accomplish their plan with heavy weapons like AK-47s, M16s, and AK-92s. AK-47s and ammunition were also displayed to the gang members via WhatsApp video calls.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in Delhi's Tihar jail, his cousin Anmol Bishnoi, and Goldie Brar allegedly helped Kashyap to get the those deadly weapons from a dealer in Pakistani known as Dogar.

Post attacking the star, they were asked to flee via Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and from there they would be taken to Sri Lanka by boat. Plans for their safe departure to another nation were made by Anmol Bishnoi, who resides in Canada.

From the further inquiries, it is revealed that the gang was cooperating with other criminal groups, especially with the group which was earlier led by gangster Anand Pal, and now daughter Chinu is leading.

For the unversed, after the April 14 incident outside Salman Khan's residence, police took into custody Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal in Gujarat, Anuj Thapan and another one were detained in Punjab on April 26. There have been six arrests made in the Bandra case. However, Anuj Thapan died while in police custody.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  2. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  4. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  5. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  2. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  3. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  4. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  5. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
Sports News
  1. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  3. World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait Could 'Change The Careers' Of Players, Says Igor Stimac
  4. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six