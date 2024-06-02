AK-47 From Pakistan, Escape Plan And More: Plot To Assassinate Salman Khan Busted By Police

Recently, there was an attempt to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan. In April, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. Reportedly, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had another plan to assassinate Khan near the actor's farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. Four people were arrested last week by the Navi Mumbai police. Bishnoi who has been threatening Khan since many years, had allegedly conspired to attack Salman in Bandra and Navi Mumbai.
The gang is said to have had an elaborate plan to attack Salman Khan with heavy arms. As per a report in Indian Express, as per an FIR, senior inspector Nitin Thakre of Panvel received an information about Bishnoi gang members were staying in Panvel for a mission and about 16 or 17 persons were involved in the operation, as informed by the police. Their main aim was to attack Salman either at his farmhouse or his car while he was travelling.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare said, “We have made four arrests in the case. The accused had been plotting to target the actor for a long time and had stayed in Panvel to conduct recce''.
Ajay Kashyap aka Dhananjay Tapesingh, the prominent member of Bishnoi gang resided in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. According to NDTV, he communicated with someone named Sukha Shooter, whose profile image has Bishnoi's pic. Their plans included survellience on Salman Khan’s properties and to carry out the plan, Ajay Kashyap and his allies met in places like Panvel train station and bus stop.
While investigating about Kashyap, it led to illicit weapons stocks in Kashmir, Ganganagar, and also beyond the Pakistani border. Also, the conversations between Bishnoi and Kashyap showed that the associates were talking on WhatsApp about exchanging guns and were coordinating.
Also, Bishnoi and Goldie Brar were planning to transfer a large amount of money from Canada to pay the assailants for killing Salman Khan. The group were ready to accomplish their plan with heavy weapons like AK-47s, M16s, and AK-92s. AK-47s and ammunition were also displayed to the gang members via WhatsApp video calls.
Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in Delhi's Tihar jail, his cousin Anmol Bishnoi, and Goldie Brar allegedly helped Kashyap to get the those deadly weapons from a dealer in Pakistani known as Dogar.
Post attacking the star, they were asked to flee via Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and from there they would be taken to Sri Lanka by boat. Plans for their safe departure to another nation were made by Anmol Bishnoi, who resides in Canada.
From the further inquiries, it is revealed that the gang was cooperating with other criminal groups, especially with the group which was earlier led by gangster Anand Pal, and now daughter Chinu is leading.
For the unversed, after the April 14 incident outside Salman Khan's residence, police took into custody Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal in Gujarat, Anuj Thapan and another one were detained in Punjab on April 26. There have been six arrests made in the Bandra case. However, Anuj Thapan died while in police custody.