AK-47 From Pakistan, Escape Plan And More: Plot To Assassinate Salman Khan Busted By Police

The gang is said to have had an elaborate plan to attack Salman Khan with heavy arms. As per a report in Indian Express, as per an FIR, senior inspector Nitin Thakre of Panvel received an information about Bishnoi gang members were staying in Panvel for a mission and about 16 or 17 persons were involved in the operation, as informed by the police. Their main aim was to attack Salman either at his farmhouse or his car while he was travelling.