Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Brings Out His Inner Gabbar Singh For 'Bigg Boss' 16 Promo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan channeled his inner Gabbar Singh from the iconic film 'Sholay' to showcase an interesting new promo of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' Season 16.

Salman Khan In 'Bigg Boss 16' Promo
Salman Khan In 'Bigg Boss 16' Promo Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 3:10 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan channeled his inner Gabbar Singh from the iconic film 'Sholay' to showcase an interesting new promo of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' Season 16.

Mouthing Gabbar's dialogues from the film with a twist, Salman is heard saying: "Pachas pachas kos jab bacha royega maa kahegi soja varna Bigg Boss aa jaayega."

The original lines are: "Pachas pachas kos door gaon mein jab bachcha raat ko rota hai to maa kahti hai beta soja nahi to Gabbar Singh aa jaayega".

Like Gabbar was introduced in the 1975 action-thriller film, similarly, Salman in the dressed like a dacoit enters the scene with the same background score that was used in the 1975 film for the iconic villain, originally played by Amjad Khan.



He added that this time the game is going to change as Bigg Boss will himself play the game. Bigg Boss which used to be the voice of every season will be playing the game and become part of it.

The first promo unveiled by the makers of the show had given a glimpse of the new season.

Salman introduced it saying that "For the past 15 years, Bigg Boss has witnessed everyone's game, but now it's his time to play the game. It will be morning, but the moon will be seen in the sky, gravity no longer exists, and the horse will also walk straight and even the shadow will leave you and play the game."

And at last, Salman asserted: "Because this time Bigg Boss will play the game."

Few names that are rumoured to be part of the show included Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, 'Imlie' fame Sumbul Touqueer , Tina Dutta, Surbhi Jyoti, Abdu Rozik, and others. But nothing has been confirmed officially.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Gabbar Singh TV Reality Shows Promotions. Munawar Faruqui Kanika Mann India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming