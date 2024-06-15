Saba Azad, best known for her movies and her band, recently took to her social media to reveal that she lost out on opportunities because of her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. She called out the industry for having a ‘patriarchal mindset’ and assuming that she would not want to work because she has been dating Roshan.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba Azad shared a series of pictures of herself. In the first picture, she is seen wearing a headset and posing in front of a microphone. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Back in my natural habitat - recording a VO... after more than 2 yrs?” She mentioned that she has been a voice actor for almost 15 years, but she wasn’t getting any offers for the past two years.
Azad mentioned that she never told anyone that she was not interested in working in ads anymore nor did she change her charges. She revealed that she reached out to a director and addressed the matter. The director told her, “Oh we just thought you wouldn't like to do something like a voice-over anymore.”
Understanding what the director meant, Azad called out the industry for assuming that she did not want to work. The actor wrote, “Are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table? Or pay her rent and bills? Or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her family? What kind of an archaic assumption to make?”
She continued, “So I basically lost a whole career that I absolutely loved and appreciated because people thought I didn't need to work anymore! This is sadly a one-dimensional patriarchal and regressive mindset.”
The actor has worked in projects like ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’, ‘Rocket Boys’, and ‘Who’s Your Gynac.’ She has been dating Roshan since 2022.