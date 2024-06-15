Art & Entertainment

Saba Azad Reveals Losing Out Jobs Because Of Her Relationship With Hrithik Roshan, Calls Out Industry For Being 'Patriarchal'

Saba Azad took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she lost opportunities because she has been dating Hrithik Roshan. She called out the industry for being patriarchal.

X
Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan Photo: X
info_icon

Saba Azad, best known for her movies and her band, recently took to her social media to reveal that she lost out on opportunities because of her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. She called out the industry for having a ‘patriarchal mindset’ and assuming that she would not want to work because she has been dating Roshan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba Azad shared a series of pictures of herself. In the first picture, she is seen wearing a headset and posing in front of a microphone. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Back in my natural habitat - recording a VO... after more than 2 yrs?” She mentioned that she has been a voice actor for almost 15 years, but she wasn’t getting any offers for the past two years.

Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories
Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories
Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Azad mentioned that she never told anyone that she was not interested in working in ads anymore nor did she change her charges. She revealed that she reached out to a director and addressed the matter. The director told her, “Oh we just thought you wouldn't like to do something like a voice-over anymore.”

Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories
Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories
Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Understanding what the director meant, Azad called out the industry for assuming that she did not want to work. The actor wrote, “Are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table? Or pay her rent and bills? Or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her family? What kind of an archaic assumption to make?”

Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories
Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories
Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She continued, “So I basically lost a whole career that I absolutely loved and appreciated because people thought I didn't need to work anymore! This is sadly a one-dimensional patriarchal and regressive mindset.”

The actor has worked in projects like ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’, ‘Rocket Boys’, and ‘Who’s Your Gynac.’ She has been dating Roshan since 2022.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: 8 Naxals, 1 Army Jawan Killed In Gunfire In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmarh
  2. Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Orders Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita To Take Down Recordings Of Court Proceedings
  3. BJP Cannot Function Without RSS’s Support: Ratan Sharda
  4. G7 Summit: PM Modi Thanks Italy PM Meloni's Govt, Leaders Create Another 'Melodi' Moment
  5. Hazaribagh Harmony: Ram Navami Flags Crafted by Muslims
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Mom Turns Emotional After Watching The Film; Gives Him Warm Hug
  2. Saba Azad Reveals Losing Out Jobs Because Of Her Relationship With Hrithik Roshan, Calls Out Industry For Being 'Patriarchal'
  3. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Actress Pashmina Roshan Recalls Being Depressed In The Past: Used To Just Sleep
  4. 'Kannappa' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Plays The Role Of Lord Shiva In This Vishnu Manchu Starrer
  5. Raveena Tandon Sends Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice To Man For Sharing Road Rage Video And Alleging She Was Drunk
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: United States In, Pakistan Out As Match Called Off - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  3. Mavericks 122-84 Celtics, NBA Finals: Dallas Roll Past Boston To Avoid Sweep
  4. New Zealand Vs Uganda Match Report, T20 World Cup: Kiwis Earn Big Consolation Win
  5. Copa America 2024 Preview: Mexico March For Fresh Start With New Players In Absence Of Stars
World News
  1. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
  2. G7 Summit: PM Modi Thanks Italy PM Meloni's Govt, Leaders Create Another 'Melodi' Moment
  3. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa Returns As South Africa's President For 2nd Term, Nation To Get Its First Coalition Govt
  5. Pope Francis Meets Over 100 Comedians At Vatican: 'You Also Make God Smile'
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!