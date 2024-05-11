Bollywood couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar went for a double date at a posh restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night. Several pictures and videos of the couples have surfaced on social media.
Hrithik, Saba, Farhan and Shibani had a dinner party at La Loca Maria in Mumbai and all four were seen exiting the restaurant. As they left the the venue, Hrithik, Farhan, Saba, and Shibani hugged each other. Together, they also posed for the paps.
Hrithik was in a white T-shirt, denim shirt, a pair of olive pants and a matching cap. Saba donned a black top and matching shorts. Farhan opted for a black T-shirt and pants while Shibani was in a black cropped top, a denim jacket and trousers.
Have a look at the videos here.
For the unversed, Farhan and Hrithik are childhood buddies. Farhan directed Hrithik in 'Lakshya' (2004). They also starred together in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (2011). Hrithik also had an extended cameo in 'Don 2: The King Is Back' (2011), directed by Farhan. He also appeared in 'Luck by Chance' (2009), which also starred Farhan.
Hrithik and Saba confirmed their relationship at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. They are often spotted together at parties and other events and gatherings. Farhan and Shibani got married in 2022.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan's last outing was Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' that also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. He will be next seen in 'War 2' with Jr NTR. Both are currently shooting for the action drama. Recently, Siddharth Anand confirmed Hrithik's return to 'Krrish 4'.
Saba, on the other hand, received rave reviews for her film 'Minimum' which was recently screened at the UK Asian Film Festival in London. The movie also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Namit Das, and Geetanjali Kulkarni, in key roles.
Farhan is returning to direction almost 11 years with 'Jee Le Zara' which was announced in 2021. He will also direct 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh as the lead.