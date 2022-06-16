Ryan Gosling Sports Blonde Hair As He Debuts Ken For 'Barbie' movie

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling makes for the perfect Ken doll in Warner Bros' latest look at Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', which stars Margot Robbie in the title role.

According to 'Variety', the studio has debuted a striking photo of Gosling's Ken sporting six-pack abs, bleach blonde hair and a spray tan. The image is the second official still from 'Barbie' to be released following a photo showing Robbie in Barbie's pink convertible.

Gerwig co-wrote the 'Barbie' script with her partner, 'Frances Ha' and 'Mistress America' collaborator Noah Baumbach.

Production on the film is currently underway. The supporting cast includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. While no plot details from 'Barbie' have been confirmed, it's rumoured that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot, reports 'Variety'.

Liu described 'Barbie' earlier this year as "wild" and "incredibly unique," adding, "I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it's crazy."

The film is not a musical, but Liu said he's been in dance rehearsals aplenty for the movie. The actor also teased what it's like working on Gerwig's set.

Warner Bros' 'Barbie' will open in theatres on July 2.

